Watch: Police officer touches UP minister’s feet to apologise for brushing against his car
The officer was part of CM Adityanath’s convoy and said he was trying to make way for cabinet minister Satish Mahana’s vehicle when the incident took place.
A police officer who was driving a van in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s convoy was captured on video touching the feet of MLA Satish Mahana to apologise for brushing against his car with the vehicle.
The video of the incident, which took place in Kanpur on October 22, was shared by ANI and shows Mahana, the state’s Minister of Industrial Development, angrily accusing the police officer of brushing against his car on purpose. The officer, who has not been named, fell to the minister’s feet to apologise but was dismissed by a few waves of the hand. “There was little space and I was trying to make space for his car when it happened,” he later told ANI.