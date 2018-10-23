#WATCH: Policeman driving a vehicle in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy touches the feet of Minister Satish Mahana to apologise after his vehicle touched the latter's car in Kanpur; says, 'there was little space & I was trying to make space for his car when it happened' pic.twitter.com/eJWxlz6pNK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2018

A police officer who was driving a van in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s convoy was captured on video touching the feet of MLA Satish Mahana to apologise for brushing against his car with the vehicle.

The video of the incident, which took place in Kanpur on October 22, was shared by ANI and shows Mahana, the state’s Minister of Industrial Development, angrily accusing the police officer of brushing against his car on purpose. The officer, who has not been named, fell to the minister’s feet to apologise but was dismissed by a few waves of the hand. “There was little space and I was trying to make space for his car when it happened,” he later told ANI.