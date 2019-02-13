Play

Many people North-East India are not giving up their fight against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Citizens are protesting against the proposal through conventional methods like waving black flags at the prime minister during his visits to the region, and through cultural statements like music videos.

Assamese singer and songwriter Rahul Rajkhowa, who has consistently protested against perceived injustice through his music, has recently posted a new song talking about the “detrimental effects of the Citizenship Amendment Bill”.

In his rap song, Rajkhowa talks about Modi government’s constant need to blame the erstwhile Congress governments for all shortcomings. He also brings up subjects like environmental degradation and animal-human conflict on the “burdened states” in the North-East. The recent tragic incident where 15 young miners got trapped in mines in Meghalaya too finds a mention in the song.