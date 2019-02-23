Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?



Children's choir of Indian Cultural Centre in Busan singing at the State luncheon hosted by Korean President @moonriver365 in honour of PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/oFN66YKhiC — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 22, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 on Friday – but the award was not the only honour the PM received in South Korea.

A group of children sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan To for Modi. The performance was part of the state luncheon South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted for the Indian prime minister after the award ceremony.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of ministry of external affairs, posted the video (above) on twitter.