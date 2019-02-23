Watch: South Korean children sing 'Vaishnav Jan To' for Prime Minister Modi in Seoul
The choir, dressed in Indian attire, performed during the state luncheon hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 on Friday – but the award was not the only honour the PM received in South Korea.
A group of children sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan To for Modi. The performance was part of the state luncheon South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted for the Indian prime minister after the award ceremony.
Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of ministry of external affairs, posted the video (above) on twitter.