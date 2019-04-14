What's going on? Listen to this lady sing.. She may seem unfamiliar cos she's ungloved! Hint! She packs a mean punch! pic.twitter.com/IleBeOVj5i — Raghu Raman (@captraman) April 13, 2019

India’s star boxer Mary Kom is a woman of many talents. When she is not winning medals, she knocks people out with her singing skills. In November 2018, a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s timeless classic Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh had gone viral, and now Mary Kom has done an encore.

At Goafest 2019, hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India, Mary Kom belted out What’s Up by the erstwhile American rock band 4 Non Blondes. Her effortless rock performance was well received by the audience. Needless to say, the video is gaining popularity on social media, adding another feather to her already illustrious cap.