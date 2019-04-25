Movietone News, an erstwhile newsreel company, stores a collection of rare film footage from the past. In a short video from the company released on twitter, the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, can be seen playing cricket with other Members of Parliament.

The cricket match was reportedly held at a charity event in New Delhi. Nehru captained the Lower House team in the match, although he “last played cricket at Harrow” before this match. Nehru studied at Harrow School in London, England.

According to the details provided in the video, Nehru scored one run in the second innings before declaring himself morally out. The match was eventually drawn.