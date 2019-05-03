Play

When the Indian Army claimed in a tweet that they had spotted footprints belonging to the Yeti, a mythological beast from Nepali folklore, social media left no stone unturned to poke fun at them.

The pictures posted by the army made headlines across the world and even American late night show host Jimmy Kimmel joined the discussion on the “most world-shaking discovery of the century.”

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! brough up the tweet to pose a very important question: Why did no one follow the footprints when they were clearly leading somewhere? He also joked that if they did find the Yeti alive, it would probably be in the news for only a couple of hours before rapper Kanye West “made it into a coat.”

The Nepal Army has dismissed the Indian Army’s claims, saying the prints belonged to a wild bear.