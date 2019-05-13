Here's a slowed down version of the video (sans audio) in which PM @narendramodi is flipping through the papers which were present in HIS file. pic.twitter.com/deg3JWksFz — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) May 13, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on an interview blitz during the election season, although a common line of criticism levelled against all the interviewers is that they asked no hard-hitting questions.

Now, a clip from Modi’s recent interview with the TV channel News Nation suggests that the questions in this particular case may have been handed over to Modi prior to the interview. The clip has been posted on social media by Pratik Sinha, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt-News, who slowed it down for better understanding.

During the interview, anchor Deepak Chaurasia asked Modi whether he has written a poem in recent times. Modi is seen referring to a page from his folder for the poem, on top of which Chaurasia’s question seemed to be printed almost verbatim.

A few seconds ago, the anchor had asked the following question as seen in the video below.



"में कवी नरेंद्र मोदी से जानना चाहता हूँ की क्या आपने पिछले पांच सालों में कुछ लिखा है?"



(I want to know from poet Narendra Modi if he's written anything in the past five years?)



PM Modi is asked to recite a recent poetry of his in the @NewsNationTV intvw. He asks for HIS file which is duly handed over, and he starts fiddling with a bunch of papers. The paper on which there's a printed copy of a poetry also has a printed question on the top.



The interview also made headlines after Modi was mocked for saying he gave the Indian Air Force permission to conduct the airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot in February despite bad weather because the clouds might actually help Indian planes escape the radar. (Radar technology does not need what is being tracked to be visually available.)

