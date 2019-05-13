Did Narendra Modi have the questions for his News Nation interview beforehand? Watch this video
A question asked by one of the interviewers seemed to be printed almost word-for-word on top of a page in the folder Modi referred to during the interview.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on an interview blitz during the election season, although a common line of criticism levelled against all the interviewers is that they asked no hard-hitting questions.
Now, a clip from Modi’s recent interview with the TV channel News Nation suggests that the questions in this particular case may have been handed over to Modi prior to the interview. The clip has been posted on social media by Pratik Sinha, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt-News, who slowed it down for better understanding.
During the interview, anchor Deepak Chaurasia asked Modi whether he has written a poem in recent times. Modi is seen referring to a page from his folder for the poem, on top of which Chaurasia’s question seemed to be printed almost verbatim.
The interview also made headlines after Modi was mocked for saying he gave the Indian Air Force permission to conduct the airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot in February despite bad weather because the clouds might actually help Indian planes escape the radar. (Radar technology does not need what is being tracked to be visually available.)
Watch the full interview below.