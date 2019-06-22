Play

Sawan Dutta’s experiments with converting recipes into songs have been quite successful in the past. After Bengali favourites like jhalmuri, Kolkata Mutton Biriyani and Kosha Mangsho, she has now ventured into the realm of South Indian recipes and is receiving great feedback.

Dutta’s videos are a unique way of sharing recipes where she sings her way through it, right from the list of ingredients to the finished dish. She recently posted videos with the recipes for Thayir Sadam (above), which is basically curd rice, and, earlier, Mutta roast, made with eggs, and Kerala mutton curry (below).

Play

Play

Dutta’s “song blog” is called The Metronome and it aims at combining “music, storytelling, and commercial branding”.