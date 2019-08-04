Watch: How a ‘bus service’ became a ‘boat service’, and other scenes from the Mumbai rains
The National Disaster Response Force and other relief teams are on standby, should the situation worsen.
Heavy rains hit Mumbai and nearby areas on Saturday, August 3, with waterlogging in many parts of the city. Traffic jams were reported, while trains and buses were delayed or stalled altogether. Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar were shut.
A high tide hit Mumbai on the afternoon of August 3, further intensifying the effects of heavy rainfall on the city.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will continue to get a lot of rain over Sunday and Monday.