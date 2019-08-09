Play

As rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, a chilling video of a driver of a car escaping from his vehicle that was almost drowned in gushing water has appeared on the internet.

The incident occurred near Idukki district’s Thodupuzha, The News Minute reported. A truck appears to be towing the car out of the overflowing Chappath stream when it topples and slides into deeper waters. While the onlookers raise the alarm, the driver appears from inside the submerged vehicle and climbs up to safety.

The News Minute identified the driver as Binu, and the incident reportedly occurred on August 8. The car was eventually towed out when the water receded, the report added.

