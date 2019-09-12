Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, bid farewell to his 20-year-old company on September 10 at its 20th anniversary event.

For the event, Ma put on a rockstar wig and jacket and sang and played You Raise Me Up on his guitar. He was joined by Daniel Zhang, the current CEO of the Alibaba Group.

According to a Reuters report, Chinese social media platform Weibo saw “Jack Ma has cried” trending after the Alibaba founder was spotted tearing up during the event.