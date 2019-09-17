Watch: You will soon be able to have fresh idlis out of a vending machine
Presumably there is no chance of the idlis being ‘manhandled’.
Hyderabad-based Possibillion Technologies has come up with a new invention – an idli vending machine. The company claims the idli vending machine is the first of its kind in the world.
According to the features of the machine mentioned on its website, users can place their order for the idlis on a seven-inch interactive screen and pay using UPI. A plate of idlis will then be served in less than sixty seconds, along with two sides: chutney and sambar.