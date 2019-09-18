#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, Narmada district, today. pic.twitter.com/UZMiK0r918 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent his 69th birthday in Gujarat. Pictures and videos of him strolling on the Sardar Sarovar Dam, sharing a meal with his mother, and releasing captured butterflies from a basket flooded the internet through the day.

There was also a video of the prime minister being briefed at the Khalvani Eco-Tourism in Kevadiya, Gujarat. Possibly inadvertently, the person briefing Modi stood between him and the camera.

As the video shows, someone appears to have told him, for he suddenly sprang to the other side of the prime minister, enabling a clear view for the camera.

This is, however, not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has shown that he is always aware where the camera is, as these reports reveal.

