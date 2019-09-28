Watch: No one can stop watching Fun Bucket Bharghav’s amazing TikTok videos with co-star Nithya
The ‘South Indian TikTok star’ Fun Bucket Bharghav’s and Nithya’s videos have over four million fans.
Plan 9 from Outer Space, Dhinchak Pooja and countless TikTok videos made for no apparent reason or rhyme – sometimes videos are bafflingly entertaining despite not being highly aesthetic.
One such peddler of joyous moments, a custodian of true video art – TikTok-er Bharghav Chippada – has taken the Indian internet scene by storm. The producer of bizarre, often hilarious, slice-of-life videos, Chippada films himself and his co-star Nithya, doing things that are, well, silly but funny.
With over 4.3 million fans for his channel Fun Bucket Bharghav, the TikTok-er humbly describes himself as a “SouthIndian Tiktok Star” and makes short videos on everything from break-ups and pranks to eating free without wallets.
Some fans have also attempted enamoured tributes.