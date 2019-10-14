On October 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of himself “plogging” on a beach in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram.

In a parody of Modi’s beach-cleaning walk, comedian Shyam Rangeela has created a video where he, too, cleans a beach, but delivers some interesting statements while at it. “When will you people bring a bag to store this litter?” and “Who should I hand this bag full of litter to?” were just some of these.

Another video where Rangeela gives instructions on the composition of the shots was also posted on Twitter.

For those who saw @ShyamRangeela s mimicry act of the genius @narendramodi yesterday, here is the original video of how the legendary PM of India went about making the inspiring video of his early mk morning rag picking act on the beach. pic.twitter.com/nm9BxYHD21 — Vinay Kumar Dokania | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) October 13, 2019

