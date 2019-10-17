Play

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee’s 2019 Nobel Prize win doesn’t seem to resonate well with some sections of society. Bhakt Banerjee, right-wing alter ego of YouTuber and satirist Akash Banerjee explains in his new satircal video “why most of India’s Nobel Prize winners can be called anti-nationals”.

“Is this Nobel Prize a Christian conspiracy?” Bhakt Banerjee asks, and invokes Amartya Sen, the Indian economist who won the Nobel prize in 1998, and Rabindranath Tagore, the Indian litterateur who won the Nobel prize for literature in 1913.

Wrapping up the rant, Bhakt Banerjee also dares Abhijit Banerjee to make him understand his strategies for poverty alleviation.

