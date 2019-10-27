Play

Satire collective Aisi Taisi Democracy has released yet another video from their “Azadi tour” earlier this year. In this video, Rahul Ram sings the famous Kishore Kumar-song Pal Pal Dil ke Paas from the 1973 movie Blackmail – but with his own twist.

The Aisi Taisi Democracy rendition of the song is a sorry tale of how pollution hurts life and how little people can do to protect themselves from its detrimental effects.

