Watch: ‘Ik Onkar’ painted on the tail of an Air India’s Boeing 787 as a tribute to Guru Nanak
In celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Air India paints an uncharacteristically religious tribute on a Boeing 787.
The state-owned carrier Air India has painted the ‘Ik Onkar’ symbol of the Sikh religion on the tail of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the religion.
The aircraft is set to fly out from Mumbai to Amritsar and then to Stansted, United Kingdom – and back – three times a week, starting October 31. This international flight will finally connect Amritsar to London and facilitate Sikh pilgrims from the UK visiting Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh posted images of the Dreamliner, adding that it was a “heartwarming” gesture:
Earlier in October, Air India also painted an image of Mahatma Gandhi on five aircrafts in honour of his 150th birth anniversary.
Also watch:
A Muslim man offered namaaz in a gurdwara, and Sikhs made him welcome
Also read:
In the story of Guru Nanak and Bhai Mardan lies the essential message of Sikhism
Five new hurdles in the divestment of troubled Air India
Driving down the Multan Road Highway, exploring Pakistan’s Sikh heritage
Oil firms tell Air India to make monthly payment by October 18; threaten to stop supply otherwise