Indore: Lawyers present at court premises attempted to thrash an accused in a minor girl rape case. The accused was brought to the court for a hearing in the case. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VyVyZerlkb — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

Lawyers on Madhya Pradesh court premises appear to be quite literally taking the law into their own hands. The footage shows lawyers chasing and trying to assault a man accused of raping a minor in the state. Police personnel are seeing rushing the accused, who was at court for a hearing, away from an angry group.

The recent encounter between Telangana Police and four men accused of rape, which resulted in all of them being shot dead, has sparked a debate across the country.

