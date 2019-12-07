Watch: Lawyers try to beat up a man accused of rape, on court premises in Indore, Madhya Pradesh
The man accused was in court for a hearing over charges of raping a minor in Madhya Pradesh.
Lawyers on Madhya Pradesh court premises appear to be quite literally taking the law into their own hands. The footage shows lawyers chasing and trying to assault a man accused of raping a minor in the state. Police personnel are seeing rushing the accused, who was at court for a hearing, away from an angry group.
The recent encounter between Telangana Police and four men accused of rape, which resulted in all of them being shot dead, has sparked a debate across the country.
