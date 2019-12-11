#India Students in large numbers were seen proceeding towards #Assam Secretariat in GS Road #Guwahati against the Controversial #AntiMuslim #CitizenshipBill were brutally lathi-charged by the #Indian Police. also fired tear gas shells & rubber bullets at protesters in #Dibrugarh pic.twitter.com/x2lpDVlSjp — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) December 11, 2019

The Assam police on Wednesday baton-charged protestors on the streets of Dibrugarh who were demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Army has been called in to quell the protests in Dibrugarh, the Times of India reported. Thousands of students from colleges in Guwahati and other parts of Assam clashed with the police, the report added. The Army has also been deployed in Tripura, which is under the grip of intense protests as well.

Assam has been under the grip of intense protests since the Bill was tabled and then passed by the Lok Sabha on the night of December 9.

The North-East states observed a shutdown on December 10 to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Assam police also used tear gas on protestors in Guwahati, news agency ANI reported.

This is from Barpeta Assam.



People protests against Anti-Muslim #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 and burn effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah.



We need more voices against this CAB and NRC.



#CAB_नहीं_चलेगा pic.twitter.com/kFfl6aSYxc — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 11, 2019

Also watch

Assam, other parts of North-East erupt in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill

Five speeches in Lok Sabha during the Citizenship Amendment Bill debate

‘Where does this leave India?’: Asaduddin Owaisi rips up a copy of the Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha