Watch: Anti-Citizenship Bill protests escalate in Assam as the Army is called in
The police baton-charged protestors, and fired tear gas.
The Assam police on Wednesday baton-charged protestors on the streets of Dibrugarh who were demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The Army has been called in to quell the protests in Dibrugarh, the Times of India reported. Thousands of students from colleges in Guwahati and other parts of Assam clashed with the police, the report added. The Army has also been deployed in Tripura, which is under the grip of intense protests as well.
Assam has been under the grip of intense protests since the Bill was tabled and then passed by the Lok Sabha on the night of December 9.
The North-East states observed a shutdown on December 10 to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The Assam police also used tear gas on protestors in Guwahati, news agency ANI reported.
