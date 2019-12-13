Argentine paleontologists have discovered the remains of new herbivorous species of dinosaur that inhabited the country's southern El Calafate area some 70 million years ago pic.twitter.com/jm9SFu4qBZ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 12, 2019

Paleontologists have discovered the remains of two previously unknown species of herbivorous dinosaurs in the El Cafata region of Argentina, an area known for being home to the massive Perito Moreno Glacier. The fossils unearthed were of the Nullotitan Glaciaris species and the Isasicursor Santacrucensis species, respectively.

The Nullotitan (meaning “Nullo’s giant”, in honor of paleontologist Francisco Nullo) has a skeleton that points to a giant 82 foot creature, with four legs and a long neck.

The second species unearthed, Isasicursor Santacrucensis (meaning “Isasi’s runner” after Marcelo Pablo Isasi, who was instrumental in the description and categorising of Chilesaurus), measured 13 feet in length and is believed to have moved very swiftly on its hind legs.

Paleontologist Fernando Novas told Reuters (video above) that this discovery was especially notable because it revealed that these prehistoric species moved and lived in groups or packs. “They formed packs as a defence mechanism against predators, that in the past were giant carnivores related to Tyrannosaurus rex,” said Novas.

Also watch

Dancing dinosaurs replaced cheerleaders during a college game of American football

This video takes you behind-the-scenes of the biggest dinosaur show in the world

Nothing to see here. Just a T-Rex conducting an orchestra playing the theme of ‘Jurassic Park’



Also read

Why 2018 was a big year for palaeontology: 5 finds that shed new light on the human origins story

New Year smiles: Dinosaurs dancing to a Bengali song is a ‘Jurassic Park’ sequel you didn’t ask for