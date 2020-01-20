Not able to afford the wedding elsewhere, this Hindu couple tied the knot at a mosque in Kerala’s Kayamkulam town. pic.twitter.com/eFAjI6pzyr — Brut India (@BrutIndia) January 20, 2020

The Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district of Kerala was a site of communal harmony on Sunday, January 19, when a Hindu couple conducted their wedding and all the associated ceremonies, in the mosque. Guests from both faiths were in attendance.

According to reports, the bride’s mother had sought help from the mosque committee for the wedding owing to their poor financial situation. The secretary of the Cheruvally Jamaat committee, Nujumudeen Alummoottil, told PTI that the committee also gifted ten sovereigns of gold and Rs 2 lakh to the bride.

The mosque was decorated, complete with a “mandap” for the solemnisation of the marriage. A Hindu priest was in attendance, and performed the ceremony. The celebrations also included a vegetarian feast for around four thousand people.

The couple was congratulated by Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who also lauded the members of the Jamaat for upholding a beautiful example of religious harmony in a Facebook post.

