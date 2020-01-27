Shocking: It was a local BJP leader from Delhi back then, its now a front line BJP leader and MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur who is leading the crowd to chant “Desh ke gaddaron ko, Goli maro salon ko”.



Such is the level of politics, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/rXZ8M8m6lz — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 27, 2020

The Minister of State for Finance, the BJP’s Anurag Thakur, was seen leading a crowd with the slogan “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko,” a chant inciting listeners to shoot “traitors to the country”, with an expletive thrown in.

This slogan has been heard at numerous pro-Citizenship Act and Bharatiya Janata Party rallies in the country, with even young children being made to say it. BJP leader Kapil Mishra, now also a candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8, was caught on camera shouting the slogan.

According to reports, Thakur was later joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the same election rally, which was held in Rithala, Delhi, in support of the BJP candidate Manish Chowdhury.

