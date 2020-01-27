Watch: BBC ‘News at 10’ runs footage of LeBron James as Kobe Bryant during tribute, angering viewers
BBC has apologised for the mix up, which many social users believe was not only careless but also ignorant, since the two players look nothing like each other.
