Watch: Anchor Rajdeep Sardesai, pollster Pradeep Gupta dance to celebrate accurate exit poll results
The soundtrack for the dance was ‘Badshah O Badshah’ from the the 1999 Shah Rukh Khan comedy ‘Badshah’. Gupta’s Axis My India predicted the Delhi results.
