Watch: Selected houses in Gokulpuri, Delhi go up in flames as mob violence continues
Footage from the night of February 25-26 show houses in Mustafabad, Gokulpuri burning after mob attacks.
Selected houses in a slum in Ganga Vihar in Gokulpuri have been set on fire, reported Newslaundry. People from unaffected houses said men chanting “Jai Shri Ram” arrived around 9:30 pm on Tuesday and set fire to some homes.
The area saw violence earlier in the day as well, when several shops were vandalised and set on fire around 3 pm. Gokulpuri has been affected by mob violence since Sunday, February 23.
