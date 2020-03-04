Thank you Yashpal Sharma Sir for saying what needed to be said by an Artist. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xVaR9k4D7W — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 3, 2020

Actor Yashpal Sharma has said that artistes have no religion or caste, and the day they consider creating art for the purpose of pleasing someone, they die.

Sharma also said he opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act and a nationwide National Register of Citizens. “I may not know everything about it, but I am against the citizenship law and the NRC because the whole country has been unnecessarily entangled into these, creating an atmosphere of fear,” he said. “Standing in lines, finding documents – this is not employment.”

Talking about the recent incidents of violence in Delhi, Sharma said that the hate speeches by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra and other leaders were responsible.