Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on March 9 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party the next day. In his resignation letter, Scindia wrote, “This is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.” The politician, who is a member of the erstwhile royal Scindia family, had been a member of Congress for 18 years.

Since Scindia’s joining the BJP, many of the comments against the party that he had made earlier were circulated widely on social media. Satirical YouTube channel PeeingHuman made a compilation of these videos to depict how Scindia’s political stand changed.