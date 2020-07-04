Around the Web Caught on camera: Two men try to run over petrol pump staff after making off without paying Spotted at a filling station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago In a shocking incident, a youth and his friend, both drunk, tried to mow down filling station staff in UP's Meerut. This after the duo were handed over to police hours ago, soon let off, for assaulting petrol pump staffers who confronted them for not paying up. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/RUUVJjHsDp— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 4, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Crime Uttar Pradesh Read Comments Print