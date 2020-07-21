The 'moms against police brutality' is out in front of the justice center tonight to protest escalating police violence in the streets of Portland. #PortlandProtest #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/a5WE8VIk4G — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 19, 2020

Mothers in Portland, Oregon in the US formed a “wall of moms” over the weekend to protect the demonstrators protesting against the death of George Floyd and rampant racism in the country from action by federal officers, CBS News reported.

Videos of the women standing arm-in-arm and chanting “Feds stay clear, the moms are here” were widely circulated on social media.

Mothers in helmets stood arm-in-arm and formed a human wall to protect demonstrators in Portland from federal officers amid protests in the city https://t.co/YcKCawRemM pic.twitter.com/s6k1WwnJAT — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2020

The Trump administration sent federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security to Portland in an attempt to curb the protests in the city, CNN reported. Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler criticised the move. Women at the protest also alleged that they were teargassed by the police, the report added.

