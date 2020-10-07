Around the Web Watch: Anguished funeral procession of policeman killed in J&K’s Ganderbal attack On Tuesday, a BJP leader was attacked by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal area. His personal security officer and a militant were killed. Scroll Staff An hour ago Funeral procession of a Policeman who was killed in yesterday’s Ganderbal attack pic.twitter.com/U8yiptTvr2— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) October 7, 2020 ReadJ&K: BJP leader attacked by suspected militants in Ganderbal, personal security officer killed Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir police Read Comments Print