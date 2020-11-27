Viral Video Watch: Precision dance group Rockettes performs at Thanksgiving Parade wearing masks The performance went viral on social media. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago 👯 Kicking it over to the @rockettes, dancing to "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers." #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/UyBfhB5Y8s— Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020 For the last 30 years on my bday (Christmas Eve) my family & I go to NYC to watch the @RadioCity @Rockettes . This is the 1st time we won’t be able to do that. We’re devastated, but today I’m grateful we get to see a bit of their magic during the @Macys #ThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/4DbmeCcJwi— Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) November 26, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Thanksgiving Covid-19 Read Comments Print