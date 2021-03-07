Around the Web Watch: Hit government officials with sticks if they don’t listen, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh Singh was speaking at an event in Begusarai, Bihar. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | If someone (any government official) doesn't listen to your grievances, hit them with a bamboo stick. Neither we ask them to do any illegitimate job, nor will we tolerate illegitimate 'nanga nritya' by any official: Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Wxc6TlHiYC— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. minister government Read Comments