Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (CGEPT 01/2022) in the Indian Coast Guard. Eligible and interested male candidates can apply for 350 vacancies on ICG’s official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in by 6.00 PM.

As per the official notice, the recruitment aims to fill 350 vacancies, of which a total of 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty), 50 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 20 for Yantrik (Mechanical), 13 for Yantrik (Electrical), and 7 for Yantrik (Electronics).

Here’s ICG CGEPT 01/2022 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 22 years. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if posts are reserved for them.

Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Class 12th pass with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): Class 10th pass from an education board recognized by COBSE.

Yantrik: Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by COBSE and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 or 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). More details in the notice.

Examination Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 through online mode.

Admit card will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and who are entitled for waiver of examination fee.

Steps to apply for ICG Navik/ Yantrik vacancies:

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, click on “Upcoming Opportunities” tab Now click on “Click to apply” against “Online Application for CGEPT 01/2022 batch opens from 02 JUL 2021 (1000 hrs) TO 16 JUL 2021 (1800 hrs)” Register and log in Select the post and fill up application form Upload documents, pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for ICG Navik/ Yantrik vacancies.

Selection Procedure

The selection of recruits will be based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.