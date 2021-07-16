The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the deadline for online submission of admission and re-registration forms for various UG and PG programmes offered in the July 2021 cycle.

Students can apply for admission at the official website ignou.ac.in till July 31 for different open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes. The earlier deadline was July 15.

Link for ODL mode Programmes Admission Portals: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Admission Portals: Link for Online mode Programmes Admission Portals: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Admission Portals: Link for IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. A list of programmes and other information are available on the websites.

A registration fee of Rs 200 is applicable. Candidates are advised to read about the courses offered by IGNOU in detail at the ‘Programme Information’ tab on the University’s website. The Prospectus can also be downloaded from the website.

For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Here’s IGNOU Common Prospectus 2021.

Steps to apply for IGNOU July 2021 ODL admission: