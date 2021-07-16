The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1 exam in August. The exam will be held for filling up almost 7,300 vacancies in various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Central Government Ministries/ departments/organizations.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 13 to 24. The admit card will likely be released in the last week of July or the first week of August. The exam was earlier scheduled in the month of May, but had to be postponed amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SSC CGL 2020 notification was released in December 2019 and online applications were invited in January 2020.

Among the various posts up for recruitment are those of Clerks (203), Accountants (661), Assistants, Auditors, Sections Officers and Inspectors among others.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website ssc.nic.in for all the latest updates on CGLE 2020.