The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the CGLE 2020, CHSL 2020 and Delhi Police SI (Paper-II) exam 2019. The exams were earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates can check the revised exam schedule at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL 2020 (Tier 1) exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 12 to 27. On the other hand, the SSC CGLE Tier-1 2020 exam was scheduled from May 29 to June 7. The Commission was forced to defer the exams amid the second wave of Covid-19.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing Covid-19 conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” read the SSC notice.

Here’s SSC revised exam schedule.

SSC exams revised schedule Exam Date Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 July 26 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 - For left-over candidates August 4-12 Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 August 13-24

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2020 is being conducted to fill up 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020

The Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 exam will be held for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ departments/organizations. The tentative vacancies for the examination are 6,506.

The Delhi Police SI, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 Paper 2 exam will be held for 5,871 candidates who have qualified the physical tests. SSC aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI position in various departments under CAPF.