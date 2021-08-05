The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the new exam date of the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020. The NTA ARPIT 2020 exam was earlier scheduled on April 4, but had to be postponed due to elections in West Bengal and the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website ntaarpit.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the ARPIT 2020 exam on August 21 (Saturday) in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit cards will likely be released in the coming days.

Here’s NTA ARPIT 2020 exam notice.

ARPIT Exam 2020

The ARPIT 2020 exam would be three hours long Computer-Based Test (CBT). The question paper will consist of only MCQs and the paper would be of 100 marks with no negative marking. The examination will be held in 140 cities across the country.

The learner (Faculty and Non-Faculty) who successfully clears the examinations i.e. score 50% or more marks only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM, which will be equivalent to one UGC Refresher Course for Career Advancement Scheme of faculty.