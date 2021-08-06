The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 soon as the final answer keys of the exam were released today.

JEE Main session 3 was conducted nationwide from July 20 to 25. However, NTA had to organise a re-examination for the flood-affected candidates from the state of Maharashtra. The re-exam was held on August 3 and 4. The preliminary answer keys were released on July 29 and objections were invited till July 31.

As per reports, over 7 lakh students have registered for JEE Main session 3 examination.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main session 3 result at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

Meanwhile, NTA is prepared to conduct the JEE Main 2021 session 4 examinations on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.