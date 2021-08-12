The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the preliminary answer keys of the TS EAMCET 2021 exam. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2021 was held on August 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana.

The candidate response sheet is also available on the official website. The last date for submission of objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key for TS EAMCET 2021 (Engineering Stream) is August 14, 4.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to TS EAMCET 2021 answer key.

TS EAMCET counselling schedule out

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2021. The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30.

Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11 and web options will be made from September 4 to 13. The provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15 and students who receive such seat allotment orders must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20.

The final phase schedule will be declared in the due course of time. More details will be made available on the website tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.

Here’s TS EAMCET 2021 counseling schedule.