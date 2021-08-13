The Delhi High Court has released the Main examination date for Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer posts. Eligible candidates can visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in and check the official notification.

The Main (descriptive) exam is scheduled to be held on September 19 and the admit cards will be made available to download from September 17 onwards. The exam will be held in English language.

“Apart from following other general instructions mentioned in the admit card, all the candidates will have to wear mask and bring their own transparent sanitizer bottle and maintain physical distancing throughout the duration of the aforesaid examination,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Earlier, the court had released the result of typing test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies. The Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) was conducted on February 7 and the result was released on February 23.