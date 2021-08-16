The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional selection list of candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Compiler advertised under Advt No 03 of 2020. Candidates can check the selection list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB had conducted a Computer Based Test (CBT) for the selection of candidates in March and April this year. Qualified candidates then appeared for the document verification round

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1997 vacancies for various posts including — SI, Asst Compiler, Depot Assistant, Class-IV, and others.

