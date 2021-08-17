The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the online application process for the state Education Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EdCET-2021) soon. Aspirants can register on the official website sche.ap.gov.in without late fee till today.

The last date to register for AP EdCET 2021 with late fee is August 31.

The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam will conduct the AP EDCET 2021 on September 21 for admission to B.Ed. regular course (two years duration) for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in a single session: 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in an objective type MCQ format.

The admit card for AP EdCET 2021 will be released on September 10.

Candidates are advised to read the AP EdCET 2021 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP EDCET 2021 Information Booklet.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% marks either in the Bachelors Degree i.e., B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./B.C.A./B.B.M and or in the Postgraduate Degree in relevant subject or 5 years integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology or any other qualification equivalent thereto. More details in the information booklet.

Registration Fee

The registration fee for AP EdCET is Rs 650 for OC, Rs 600 for BC and Rs 550 for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP EdCET 2021

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for AP EdCET 2021.

APSCHE is currently conducting the online application process for AP ECET 2021, AP ICET 2021 and AP EAPCET 2021.