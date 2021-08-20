The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the postponement of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or APSSB CHSL 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website apssb.nic.in.

The APSSB CHSL 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on September 5. However, the exam has now been deferred to October 3.

The Board said the decision has been taken in view of the announcements of examination calendar for CBSE Compartment Examinations between August 25 to September 15 and other examinations including UPSC examination coinciding on September 5.

“This is to inform all the candidates for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination advertised vide No. 10/2021 dated 1st May 2021 that the date of written examination for CHSL Examination, 2021 has been postponed and it has now been fixed on 03-10-2021,” the APSSB notice said.

Here’s APSSB CHSL 2021 postponement notice.

APSSB has notified a total of 182 Grade C posts in various state government departments for which the recruitment will be done through the CHSL 2021 exam. The vacancies include Lower Divisional Clerk or LDC (District Establishment): 51, LDC: 82, Data Entry Operator: 17, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): 11, Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: 9, Junior Secretariat Assistant: 8 and Laboratory Assistant: 1.