The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Physical Training Instructor. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in till September 22. The application correction window will open from September 25 to 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 53 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for candidates belonging to Open Merit (OM) is 40 years and for reserved category is 43 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation

Educational Qualification: A Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science with at least 55% marks (50% excluding any grace marks, in case of ST/SC/Differently abled) (Physically and Visually differently abled) Categories/ Ph.D degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September 1991 or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed with a consistently good academic record.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for PTI teacher posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/ Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on direct recruitment Now create profile and login to the portal Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.