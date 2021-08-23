The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the draft answer key for the WB Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Prelims 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 30.08.2021,” WBPSC said in its notice. “The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date,” it added.

Here’s direct link to WBCS prelims answer key 2021.

The WBCS Prelim exam 2021 contained only one paper on “General Studies” with an objective type MCQ format consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. There shall be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

The WBCS exam was previously postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online application process was conducted in December and January.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary test will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.