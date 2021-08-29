The Punjab Police recruitment board has released the answer key of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and candidate response sheet from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The Punjab Police SI exam 2021 was held between August 17 and 24 in a computer-based test mode. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key or question by paying a fee of Rs 50 per objection raised up to 11.55 PM on August 29.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 560 vacancies of SI in 4 cadres of Punjab Police. The pay for the post of Sub-Inspector has been fixed at Rs 35,400 (minimum pay admissible) at Level 6 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Steps to download Punjab Police SI answer key:

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Now click on “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION” under “RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR” Log in using application number/ Login ID and password Click on Sub inspector tab, Edit/ View button and then answer key and candidate response Download answer key and match with response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following given instructions.

Here’s the direct link to download Punjab Police SI answer key.

Read instructions to raise answer key objection here.

Selection Procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). The online exam will consist of two papers to be held between August 17 to 31 tentatively.