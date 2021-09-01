The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result of the Veterinary Inspector recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the merit list at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 was held on August 21 (Saturday) from 11.00 AM to 12.40 PM. The OMR-based written exam was conducted in MCQ format for a total of 1392 eligible candidates.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 866 posts of Veterinary Inspector. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

The merit list includes the candidates’ Roll No, Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth and Marks scored out of 120.

Steps to check PSSSB Veterinary Inspector result:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ section and click on link for Veterinary Inspector The PSSSB merit list will appear on screen Download and check score by searching roll number

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Veterinary Inspector merit list 2021.