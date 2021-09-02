The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021 on the official website apssb.nic.in. The test is scheduled to be conducted on September 9, 2021. A total of 192 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test.

“The skill test for provisionally shortlisted candidates of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 shall be conducted in the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hall on 09.09.2021 (Thursday),” reads the notification.

Document verification will be conducted after completion of skill test.

Roll Number Reporting Time for Biometric Authentication Hall Entry Time Skill Test Time 1000345 to 1005604 9.00 AM 10.00 AM to 10.10 AM 10.20 AM to 10.50 AM 1005699 to 1008993 10.00 AM 11.00 AM to 11.10 AM 11.20 AM to 11.50 AM 1009089 to 1013796 11.00 AM 12.00 PM to 12.10 PM 12.20 PM to 12.50 PM 1013808 to 1019130 1.00 AM 2.00 PM to 2.10 PM 2.20 PM to 2.50 PM

The skill test is mandatory but of qualifying nature. The candidates will have to secure at least 33 percent (16.5 Marks) in aggregate to qualify the Basic Computer Application Test. The marks secured in the skill test will not be counted for preparation of the final merit list.

The APSSB CGLE 2021 written exam was held on August 1.

The Board had notified a total of 62 vacancies of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) in various departments. The online application process was conducted in the month of June.

