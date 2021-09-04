Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the Preliminary answer key of the recruitment exam for the posts of Warder and Matron. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 8 by making the payment of Rs 100.

“The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and with mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one Hundred only) per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali. If the objection to any question is found correct then the fee pertaining to that question would be refunded to the candidate who has raised the objection,” reads the official notice.

The recruitment exam was conducted on August 27, 28, and 29 in multiple shifts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Click here to view/download Provisional Answer Key, OMR Sheets and file online objections pertaining to the Provisional Answer Key for written examination dated 27th, 28th and 29th of August, 2021...” under Advertisement tab Now click on “View Set Wise Answer Keys” Check and download the answer keys Take a print for future reference Raise objections, if any, against the released answer keys

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination followed by PMT/ PET.

